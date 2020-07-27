Five Private Members' bills introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of five private members' bills which were referred to their relevant committees after their introduction in the House.

Senator Faisal Javed introduced the bill the National Commission on Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2020 while Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi introduced the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Senator Kauda Babar introduced the he Federal board of Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and PPPP parliamentary Leader moved the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020.

The House referred the National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the relevant committee after its introduction in the House.

Chairman Standing Committee on Power Fida Muhammad moved a motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, that the time for presentation of Report of the Standing Committee on a Point of Public Importance regarding exact figures of circular debt, may be extended for a period of sixty working days with effect from July 31, 2020. It was passed by the House after voice voting.

Chairperson Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Ayesha Raza Farooq present report of the Committee on Privilege Motion moved by Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan against the Ambassadors and other concerned officers posted in Pakistan Missions at Doha and Paris.

She also presented another report of the Committee on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Lt. Gen. (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi against the Secretary Ministry of Communications for not following the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Communication regarding the payment to the land owners whose land was acquired for the construction of road from Kaghan to Babusar Top.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Interior, a member of the Committee Javed Abbassi presented reports of the Committee on the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and on a point of public importance regarding relief package for business especially hotels and restaurants.

Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce Mirza Muhammad Afridi presented report of the Committee on the subject matter of starred questions regarding the Names and designations of the officers of the Ministry of Commerce who went abroad on official visits since July, 2015 and on a point of public importance regarding performance of Commercial Counsellors posted in Embassies.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Muhammad Javed Abbasi present reports of the Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Amendment of Articles 213 and 215) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Amendment of Article 213).