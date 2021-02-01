Five private members bills introduced in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :As many as five private members bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday which were referred by the chairman to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

The bills included the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

All bills were moved by Muhamamd Javed Abbasi in the House.

Meanwhile, Keshoo Bai on behalf of Chairman Functional Committee on Human Rights Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar presented the report of the committee on the bill to control and prevent torture and custodial death [The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2020] in the House.