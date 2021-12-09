Five proclaimed offenders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted in miscellaneous crimes from various parts of the city during crackdown here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested three proclaimed offenders namely Munawar Masih, Shahbaz Masih and Khurrum Shahzad involved in injuring the other party on petty dispute.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held proclaimed offender identified as Qamar Zia on charges of deceiving and involved in fraud case while Wah Cantt police nabbed proclaimed offender namely Inyyat on charges of dishonor case. The criminals were wanted by the Rawalpindi police since this year.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.