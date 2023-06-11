Five proclaimed offenders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :During crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs), police arrested as many as five suspects wanted in different heinous criminal cases including murder and they were declared POs by the respective courts of law.

Sub Divisional Police Officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia told the reporters here Sunday that Taxila Police arrested Noor Rehman who allegedly shot dead Nawab Ali over old enmity. Moreover, the same police also arrested two suspects identified as Aabid and Sajid wanted in an abduction case.

Separately, Wah Saddar Police arrested two suspects identified as Adnan and Aslam, wanted in abduction and snatching cases.