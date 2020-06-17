Five proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested five proclaimed offenders during the ongoing operation against criminals here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested five proclaimed offenders during the ongoing operation against criminals here on Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar,the teams of various police stations conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction and arrested five proclaimed offenders including-- Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Aslam, Ijaz, Fazal and Abid.

Police said that they were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer.

Police started further investigation.