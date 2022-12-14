UrduPoint.com

Five Proclaimed Offenders Held In Mastung

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Levies Force arrested five proclaimed offenders involved in criminal cases in the Khada-Kocha area of Mastung on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal, the Levies team conducted a raid at a place and apprehended five proclaimed offenders.

The Levies' sources said that they were involved in cases of crime in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

