Five Proclaimed offenders held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Civil Line and Westridge police station, informed police spokesman here on Friday.

During course of action, Kahuta Police held a proclaimed offenders identified as Waqar Ul Hassan who was wanted by police form 2018.

Similarly Gujar Khan Police rounded up two Proclaimed offenders Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Sameer.

Meanwhile, Civil Line Police arrested Nazam Ali while Westridge Police held Muhammad Ikram who was wanted bt Police from 214.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.