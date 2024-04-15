Open Menu

Five Procurement Centres Activated In Multan

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadir has said that at least five wheat procurement centers (PR) have been activated at the direction of Punjab government.

After the set up, DC Rizwan Qadir paid a surprise visit to PR-2 center and Budhla Sunnat center to ensure the smooth working of the centres.

Assistant Commissioner Simal Mushtaq and District food Controller Ahmed Javed gave the briefing to the DC on procedure and dispensation in the centres.

The DC said an official rate of Rs. 3900 per maund has been fixed to provide relief to the farmers. By registering through an online official app Bardana, farmers will receive a receipt, and date for depositing wheat, the DC said.

He said that the private sector and flour mills are allowed to buy wheat directly from farmers at official rates.

