Five, profiteers arrested, six shops sealed

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration claimed to have arrested five profiteers and sealed six shops for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha zaheer Abass sherazi, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown across the district and checked prices of commodities at various shops.

The officers arrested five profiteers, sealed six shops and imposed fine of over Rs 86700 on over charging.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates have conducted 4000 inspections during the ongoing month and got registered FIRs against 27 profiteers and imposed fine of Rs 2.9 million. The DC ,said that provincial government has given him special task to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates in order to facilitate masses.