Five profiteers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The district administration launched a massive crackdown against profiteers and

hoarders here on Tuesday.

A spokesman said raiding teams under the supervision of price control magistrate visited

several bazaars and shops, and found five shopkeepers who were selling commodities

on high rates.

The profiteers were identified as Tahir, Nouman, Mubashir, Saleem, Wasif and Majeed.

Separate cases were registered against them.