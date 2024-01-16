Five Profiteers Booked
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The district administration launched a massive crackdown against profiteers and
hoarders here on Tuesday.
A spokesman said raiding teams under the supervision of price control magistrate visited
several bazaars and shops, and found five shopkeepers who were selling commodities
on high rates.
The profiteers were identified as Tahir, Nouman, Mubashir, Saleem, Wasif and Majeed.
Separate cases were registered against them.
Recent Stories
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Countries touch zenith of development by empowering LG system: Solangi15 minutes ago
-
Seven illegal gas refillers held25 minutes ago
-
PAF checkmates Pakistan's enemies25 minutes ago
-
Mentally-retarded man killed35 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saif discusses digital collaboration with international organizations, global leaders35 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs officials to avoid altering candidates' symbols45 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 41 bln in six months55 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over death of prominent journalist, author Babar Ayaz1 hour ago
-
Fire breaks out in factory1 hour ago
-
Very cold weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Int'l Airport records highest passenger flow ever in 20231 hour ago