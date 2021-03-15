Five profiteers booked in Timergara Bazzar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A team of district administration Dir Lower on Monday visited different bazaars to ensure sale of food items on government's approved rates list.

Selling items on exorbitant price in violation of government's approved rate list, the team of district administration also booked five violators.

The inspection team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Timergara, Najibullah Khan visited Timergara and Talash bazaars and booked five violators by charging heavy fines on them for selling food items on exorbitant rates.

AAC on the occasion directed shopkeepers to display price-list on their shops and abide by the government rates while selling commodity items.

He warned shopkeepers and said that violators would be dealt as per laws.