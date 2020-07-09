UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:06 PM

Five profiteers fined in Faisalabad

The district administration imposed fine on five shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine on five shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson on Thursday,the AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited various parts of the city and found five shopkeepers involved in overcharging .He imposed a fine amounting to Rs.48,000/- and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

few seconds

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

58 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.