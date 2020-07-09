Five profiteers fined in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine on five shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson on Thursday,the AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited various parts of the city and found five shopkeepers involved in overcharging .He imposed a fine amounting to Rs.48,000/- and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.