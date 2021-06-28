Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district.

According to the district administration spokesperson here on Monday, the magistrates conducted raids at various points including Sahiwal, chak 91 SB, Lahore road and found five violators including-- Sharafat Ali,Tauqeer,Nasir Ali,Mumtaz and Jabbar and imposed fines on several shopkeepers.