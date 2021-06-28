UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Profiteers Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district.

According to the district administration spokesperson here on Monday, the magistrates conducted raids at various points including Sahiwal, chak 91 SB, Lahore road and found five violators including-- Sharafat Ali,Tauqeer,Nasir Ali,Mumtaz and Jabbar and imposed fines on several shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Sahiwal Nasir Price

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

28 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

1 hour ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.