Five Profiteers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Kot Farid road,Thathi noor and Thahil village and arrested five shopkeepers-Munawar Hussain, Jafar, Sultan, Muhammad Shahbaz and Mazhar on the charge of overcharging,besides imposing fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

