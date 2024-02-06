Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Iqbal colony and its surroundings and apprehended five shopkeepers including Khizar,Hayyat,Akhtar,Javed and Asghar for overcharging and imposed hefty fines on various shopkeepers.

Cases were registered against the accused persons.