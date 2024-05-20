Open Menu

Five Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering in various

parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points,

including Mid Ranjha, Mid Morr, Kot Momin, and Bhagtanwala road and found that

Amir,Fiyyaz,Sultan,Zafar and Ijaz were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

