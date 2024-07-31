Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points including University road,Chungi no 09 and Khushab road and found that shopkeepers namely--Khursheed,Liaqat,Jabbar,Safdar and Naveed were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.