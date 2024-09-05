Five Profiteers Held
September 05, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of
city on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University
Road, Quenchi Mor, Lorri Adda and found that shopkeepers, including Shahbaz, Safdar, Rafique, Muhammad Nazeer and Farooq, were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
