Five Profiteers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of

city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University

Road, Quenchi Mor, Lorri Adda and found that shopkeepers, including Shahbaz, Safdar, Rafique, Muhammad Nazeer and Farooq, were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

