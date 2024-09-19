Five profiteers held:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Thursday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University road,Qainchi Morr,Lorry adda and found that shopkeepers namely --- Qaisar,Akhtar,Javed, Faisal and Naveed were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.