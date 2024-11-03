Five Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering on Sunday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including University Road, Quenchi Morr, Lorry adda and found shopkeepers, Ilyas, Azhar, Muhammad Nazeer, Arshad and Farooq involved in profiteering. The magistrates lodged cases and also fined them.
