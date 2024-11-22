Open Menu

Five Profiteers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Friday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Mari,Jhal Chakian,Khushab road and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers including Muhammad Fayyaz,Shakeel,Zulfiqar,Muhammad Akhtar and Ramzan for overcharging and imposed hefty fines on various shopkeepers.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Road Price Khushab Shakeel From

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

1 hour ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

22 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

22 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

22 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan