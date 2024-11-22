Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Friday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Mari,Jhal Chakian,Khushab road and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers including Muhammad Fayyaz,Shakeel,Zulfiqar,Muhammad Akhtar and Ramzan for overcharging and imposed hefty fines on various shopkeepers.

Cases were registered against the accused.