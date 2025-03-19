Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points,including Cheema Colony,Kalyar Town and found that shopkeepers namely–Muhammad Umar,Ibrar Maqbool,Nasir,Ifftikhar and Sher Muhammad were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.