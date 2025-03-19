Open Menu

Five Profiteers Held

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points,including Cheema Colony,Kalyar Town and found that shopkeepers namely–Muhammad Umar,Ibrar Maqbool,Nasir,Ifftikhar and Sher Muhammad were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

Recent Stories

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

27 minutes ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

50 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

9 hours ago
 Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for ..

Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical In ..

Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

10 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Som ..

UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President

11 hours ago
 Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan