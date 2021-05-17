Five Profiteers Held In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:03 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday.
According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Muqama-e-Hayyat and water supply road and found five shopkeepers-Yamin,Hamza,Muhammad Asif,Abdul Waheed and Sajid overcharging.
The team imposed fine on them.
Cases were registered against the accused.