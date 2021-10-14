UrduPoint.com

Five Profiteers Held In Sargodha

Price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Muqama-e-Hayyat and water supply road and arrested five shopkeepers-Yasir,Razzaq Hussain,Muhammad Asif, Abdul Waheed and Sajid for overcharging.The team also imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

