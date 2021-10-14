Five profiteers held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Muqama-e-Hayyat and water supply road and arrested five shopkeepers-Yasir,Razzaq Hussain,Muhammad Asif, Abdul Waheed and Sajid for overcharging.The team also imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.