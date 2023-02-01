Five profiteers held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Nehang and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers including Amir,Yameen, Imran, Abdul Ghafar and Waris for overcharging and imposed hefty fines on various shopkeepers. Cases were registered against the accused persons.