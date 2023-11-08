Five profiteers held in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers of profiteering from various parts of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market, Nehang and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers including Adnan,Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Asif for overcharging and imposed hefty fines on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.