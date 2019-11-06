UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Profiteers Nabbed, Heavy Fine Imposed In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Five profiteers nabbed, heavy fine imposed in Multan

District government teams caught five shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : District government teams caught five shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines.

The teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor at Chowk Qazafi, Mumtazabad, Gulshan market, Ansar colony and Shah Rukn-e-Alam market checked rates at vegetable & fruits shops, hotels, petrol pumps etc and found five shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fines.

Related Topics

Petrol Gulshan Market Government

Recent Stories

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

31 minutes ago

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

29 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for annual ..

46 minutes ago

Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.