Five profiteers nabbed, heavy fine imposed in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District government teams caught five shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : District government teams caught five shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines.

The teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor at Chowk Qazafi, Mumtazabad, Gulshan market, Ansar colony and Shah Rukn-e-Alam market checked rates at vegetable & fruits shops, hotels, petrol pumps etc and found five shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fines.