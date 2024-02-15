Open Menu

Five Profiteers Netted

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Five profiteers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Nehang and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers --- Amir,Yameen, Imran, Abdul Ghaffar and Waris for overcharging,besides imposing hefty fines on various shopkeepers.

Cases were registered against the profiteers.

