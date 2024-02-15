Five Profiteers Netted
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Nehang and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers --- Amir,Yameen, Imran, Abdul Ghaffar and Waris for overcharging,besides imposing hefty fines on various shopkeepers.
Cases were registered against the profiteers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 outlaws held4 minutes ago
-
18 power thieves held4 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri political prisoners’ plight2 hours ago
-
CM inaugrates upgraded Nishtar Hospital, lays foundation stone of Qasim Fort renovation11 hours ago
-
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap12 hours ago
-
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf14 hours ago
-
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 2013 hours ago
-
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested13 hours ago
-
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)13 hours ago
-
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs14 hours ago
-
7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab14 hours ago
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land14 hours ago