UrduPoint.com

Five Punjab Reserved Seats Notification To Be Issued After By-elections: Election Commission Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issued after by-elections: Election Commission of Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would notify the new MPAs on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly after announcement of by elections results scheduled to be held on July 17.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would notify the new MPAs on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly after announcement of by elections results scheduled to be held on July 17.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the reserved verdict in light of Lahore High Court's (LHC) directives to dispose of the matter by June 2.

According to the verdict, the allocation of reserved seats three women and two minorities would be notified after the conclusion of the by-election for 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Shehbaz Shaukat told ECP that Punjab Assembly electoral college would complete after by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly General Seats that fell vacant after PTI lawmakers were de-notified by ECP.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashraf Ausaf also appeared before the commission.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Faisal Chaudhry and PML-N's lawyer completed their respective arguments.

Earlier, the ECP had de-notified a total of 25 dissident MPAs of PTI including five MPAs of reserved seats, who had voted for PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz against their party's line during the Punjab chief minister's election last month. The reserved seats included three women and two minority MPAs.

The reserved seats were allocated to parties on the basis of the total number of general seats secured by each political party in the provincial assembly.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly June July Women Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over I ..

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over Intensified Air Reconnaissance

39 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minor ..

Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minorities' help: Khalil George

41 seconds ago
 US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic ..

US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic Growth in May - Payrolls Proce ..

42 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Med ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Medical College

44 seconds ago
 2 drug dealers held, 3 kg drugs recovered during c ..

2 drug dealers held, 3 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

46 seconds ago
 Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris ..

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.