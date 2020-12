FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Health department in a crackdown sealed five clinics of quacks, here Tuesday.

According to official source, the teams headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Attaul Monam sealed five quacks' clinics in Chak 202/R-B and 190/R-B in tehsil Sadar.

Challans against the clinics have been sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission.