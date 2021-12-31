UrduPoint.com

Five Quacks' Clinics Sealed

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Five quacks' clinics sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Health department launched crackdown against quacks and sealed five clinics on Thursday.

Deputy District Health Officer Mian Channu Dr Muhammad Asif raided after receiving complaints on PM Pakistan Citizen Portal and sealed two clinics Aslam Saeed Medical complex and Maternity home at Jandiali bangla and Riaz Hussain at Chak No 88/14-L.

In khanewal city ,Al -Rehman complex and Sufyan homeo clinic were sealed by the health department during crack down.

The cases were also sent to Punjab healthcare commission.

The crackdown against quacks and illegal medical stores was continued across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department officials to take stern action against those playing with lives of people as they didn't deserve any relaxation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Khanewal

