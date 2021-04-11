Five Ramazan bazaars set up in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has set up five Ramazan bazaars across the district to provide affordable and quality goods to people during the holy month, where 33 essential items are available at 10 to 20% discounted rates.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir on Sunday while visiting the Ramazan bazaar in Sahiwal.

The DC said all arrangements had been made and the bazaars are being set up at Hockey Ground Sahiwal, Kameer, Town Committee Harappa, Rai Ali Nawaz Stadium Chichawatni and Market Committee Kaswal. He said bazaars will be open for the public from 9am to 6pm daily.

The DC said that in order to monitor availability and quality of goods in all Ramazan bazaars, separate in-charges have been appointed for each bazaar, who will be present there all the time.

In addition, there will be ADC General focal persons at the district level and a Complaints Cell had also been set up for registration of public grievances.

The public can register any complaints regarding the bazaars on phone number 0409200069.

He said that stalls of Agriculture Fair price Shops and Utility Store Corporation have also been set up in all Ramazan bazaars, in collaboration with the Federal and provincial governments.