Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that five Ramazan bazaars will be set-up which will make operational in the district from April 9 (Shaban 25).

The district administration has started preparations for establishing Ramazan bazaars.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review arrangements.

He directed officials concerned to ensure availability of all edible items into the Ramazan bazaars.

He said that the Ramazan bazaars will be made functional within given deadline.

The benefits of subsidy at Ramazan bazaars will be reached to common consumer at any cost.

DC directed to ensure implementation on fixed prices at open markets also.