UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Ramazan Bazaars To Be Set Up In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:44 PM

Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that five Ramazan bazaars will be set-up which will make operational in the district from April 9 (Shaban 25)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that five Ramazan bazaars will be set-up which will make operational in the district from April 9 (Shaban 25).

The district administration has started preparations for establishing Ramazan bazaars.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review arrangements.

He directed officials concerned to ensure availability of all edible items into the Ramazan bazaars.

He said that the Ramazan bazaars will be made functional within given deadline.

The benefits of subsidy at Ramazan bazaars will be reached to common consumer at any cost.

DC directed to ensure implementation on fixed prices at open markets also.

Related Topics

April Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UK energy distributor pivots to electricity in meg ..

31 seconds ago

Commissioner visits corona vaccination centre sukk ..

34 seconds ago

Two drug dealers arrested with 11 kg Hashish in kh ..

36 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

38 seconds ago

Lawyers demand allocating funds to repair link roa ..

4 minutes ago

Japan To Lift State of Emergency in Four Capital P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.