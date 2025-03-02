Five Rare Birds, Bear Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Punjab CM's vision aimed at protecting wildlife and rare birds is being implemented in letter and spirit.
According to officials sources here on Sunday, teams of wildlife department while carrying out action in areas of Jhang and Taunsa barrage, recovered 5 rare aquatic birds (Neel Balai) and a bear from illegal possession.
She appreciated the Punjab Wildlife department officers and staff and said that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal hunting and keeping wildlife in illegal custody.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that recovered aquatic birds had been left in upstream of Sindh River while materials used in illegal hunting had also be seized. She said that an FIR had been registered against the accused besides submitting a challan in the court.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Key operative of Morocco tragedy gang arrested6 minutes ago
-
Farmers imparted awareness on use of saline groundwater for vegetables6 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crack down on crime and social evils6 minutes ago
-
Five rare birds, bear recovered6 minutes ago
-
Excise dept recovers over Rs118m6 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 5 illegal arms owners nabbed16 minutes ago
-
PTI graph decreased in KP; PM launches histrionic Ramazan package: Engr Amir Muqam16 minutes ago
-
Political leaders, analysts express concern over ongoing wave of violence in KP16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police, all stakeholders on same page over Ramadan security16 minutes ago
-
5 drug peddlers held with over 5.5 kg charas26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyred Constable Amjad26 minutes ago