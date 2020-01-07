Five receive burn injuries in separate incidents

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Five persons sustained burn injuries in various fire incidents in the city on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, first incidents was took place in a flat at Shah Fareed Chowk Sabaza Zar where a cylinder exploded. As a result, two persons received severe burn injuries.

On information, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The cause behind the fire was stated to be gas leakage.

In another incident, a woman and her two children received burn injuries when fire broke out in a home, situated Valencia Town. Rescuers reached the spot and controlled the fire and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital.

The injured were identified as Hussain (11) s/o Bilal, Zulqarnain (6) s/o Bilal and their mother Ayesha (30).