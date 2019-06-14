Five report of Standing bodies presented in Senate

As many five reports of various standing committees including communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Federal Education and Professional were presented in the Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :As many five reports of various standing committees including communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Federal education and Professional were presented in the Senate on Friday.

Chairman Standing committee on Communication Hidayat ullah presented the report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Salahuddin Tirmizi regarding payment to the land owners for construction of road from Kaghan to Babu Sar Top in the House.

Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh presented reports of the committee on National Health Services regarding misbehavior of Executive Director PIMS and recent increase in the prices of medicines in the country.

Meanwhile, Prof Mehr Taj Roghani on behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training presented the reports on the Areas Study Centres (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and proposed Public Sector Development Program of the Ministry for fiscal year 2019-20.