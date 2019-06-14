UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Report Of Standing Bodies Presented In Senate

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Five report of Standing bodies presented in Senate

As many five reports of various standing committees including communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Federal Education and Professional were presented in the Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :As many five reports of various standing committees including communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Federal education and Professional were presented in the Senate on Friday.

Chairman Standing committee on Communication Hidayat ullah presented the report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Salahuddin Tirmizi regarding payment to the land owners for construction of road from Kaghan to Babu Sar Top in the House.

Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh presented reports of the committee on National Health Services regarding misbehavior of Executive Director PIMS and recent increase in the prices of medicines in the country.

Meanwhile, Prof Mehr Taj Roghani on behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training presented the reports on the Areas Study Centres (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and proposed Public Sector Development Program of the Ministry for fiscal year 2019-20.

Related Topics

Senate Education Road 2017 From Top

Recent Stories

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns ..

4 minutes ago

Evening exercise as good as morning workout

4 minutes ago

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahe ..

4 minutes ago

French and Italian shipbuilders sign alliance

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.