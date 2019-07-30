UrduPoint.com
Five Reported Dead In Rain Related Incidents In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:04 AM

Five reported dead in rain related incidents in Karachi

Five people aged between 13 to 35 years lost their lives due to electrocution, in Karachi exposed to intermittent rainfall since early Monday morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Five people aged between 13 to 35 years lost their lives due to electrocution, in Karachi exposed to intermittent rainfall since early Monday morning.

According to Dr. Seemi Jamali, Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, bodies of 13- year- old Farzana from Akhter Colony and that of a 35- year- old unidentified man were brought to the hospital's emergency department during first half of the day.

From afternoon till late evening Rasool (19) from Gulistan e Jauhar, Shafqat Ali (28) from DHA, phase Five and Irshad (18) from PECHS were said to be carried to JPMC unconscious after being reportedly exposed to live electric wires. All three were identified dead by the doctors. No postmortem was said to be performed and the bodies were handed to the bereaved families.

