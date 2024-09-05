Five reports laid, 12 motions adopted in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Senate on Thursday adopted a dozen of motions granting extension to eight standing committees of the Upper House of the Parliament for presentation of reports and witnessed laying of five reports.

The motions were adopted unanimously after voice voting by the House.

On behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij Senator Saleem Mandviwalla moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of report of the Committee on the Pakistan Ehsaas Targeted Subsidies (Riayat) Programme Bill, 2023, introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on 6 th November, 2023

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on behalf of Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, Chairman, Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of report of the Committee on the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 19th February, 2024.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Human Rights moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day for presentation of report of the Committee on the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on 20th February, 2023.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Human Rights moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on 10th June, 2024.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chairman, Standing Committee on Communications moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the subject matter of a Calling Attention Notice regarding alarming statistics revealed by the Balochistan Medical Emergency Response Centre (BMERC) according to which during the last five years over 46,000 accidents have occurred on Highways of Balochistan due to their deteriorating condition which resulted into deaths of hundreds of commuters and injuries to thousands moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on 5 th July, 2024.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman, Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day presentation of report of the Committee on the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022, introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on 31st January, 2022.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman, Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on 20th November, 2023.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman, Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Senator Manzoor Ahmed on 25th January, 2021.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on behalf of Senator Umer Farooq, Chairman, Standing Committee on Petroleum moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the Pakistan Minerals Regularity Authority Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir on 19th February, 2024.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on behalf of Senator Atta-Ur-Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on question raised by Senator Taj Haider on 22nd May, 2024, regarding whether it is a fact that the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its decision of 16th November, 2021 directed to demolish illegal construction on the land of the Evacuee Trust Property board in the country.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on behalf of Senator Atta-Ur-Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on 10th June, 2024.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 30-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on the Equal Scales of Salary and Allowances Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Khalida Ateeb on 26th February, 2024.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior presented report of the Committee on the Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1st January, 2024.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior presented report of the Committee on the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1 st January, 2024.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior presented report of the Committee on the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, introduced by Senators Saleem Mandviwalla, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Umer Farooq on 2 nd September, 2024.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presented report of the Committee on the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024.