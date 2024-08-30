Five reports laid, two motions adopted by Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Senate on Friday adopted two motions granting extension to two standing committees for presentation of reports and also witnessed laying of five reports.

On behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti move a motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of report of the Committee on the Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on 4th March, 2024.

The motion was adopted unanimously after voice voting by the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Senator Zeeshan Khan Zada moved a motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on The Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024.

The Bill was introduced to establish special courts for adjudication of petitions in respect of immovable properties of overseas Pakistanis. The motion was passed by the House after voice voting.

Meanwhile, five reports of the standing committees including the Annual Report 2023 of the Election Commission of Pakistan was presented in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on National food Security and Research, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan presented the report of the Committee on the Bill to constitute the Pakistan Animal Science Council in Pakistan introduced by Senators Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Kamran Murtaza on 7th August, 2023.

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the report of the Committee on the The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1st January, 2024.

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the report of the Committee on The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1st January, 2024.

Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar who also holds the portfolio of Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs presented the Annual Report 2023-24 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child. The chair also welcomed the former Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq in the visitors gallery who was the heading the commission on child rights

Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the Annual Report 2023 of the Election Commission of Pakistan before the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz demanded the chair to call for a debate on the Election Commission’s annual report. “We will debate and lay a corresponding instrument on the report,” he added.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Opposition has its concerns on the elections and it used to be all over the world. “There is no court left across the country where the opposition has not filed its petitions on 2024 elections and the matter is subjudice,” he said.

He alleged that the Opposition desired all good outcomes and would reject anything which was bitter or unacceptable to them.

Presiding Officer of the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the report was comprehensive and elaborate whereas the opposition must take its time to read and deliberate. However the Chair will take the sense of the House in this regard next week to hold debate on the report, he added.