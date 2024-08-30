Five Reports Laid, Two Motions Adopted By Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Senate on Friday adopted two motions granting extension to two standing committees for presentation of reports and also witnessed laying of five reports.
On behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti move a motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of report of the Committee on the Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on 4th March, 2024.
The motion was adopted unanimously after voice voting by the House.
Chairman, Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Senator Zeeshan Khan Zada moved a motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 seeking a 60-day extension for presentation of report of the Committee on The Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024.
The Bill was introduced to establish special courts for adjudication of petitions in respect of immovable properties of overseas Pakistanis. The motion was passed by the House after voice voting.
Meanwhile, five reports of the standing committees including the Annual Report 2023 of the Election Commission of Pakistan was presented in the House.
Chairman, Standing Committee on National food Security and Research, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan presented the report of the Committee on the Bill to constitute the Pakistan Animal Science Council in Pakistan introduced by Senators Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Kamran Murtaza on 7th August, 2023.
Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the report of the Committee on the The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1st January, 2024.
Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the report of the Committee on The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1st January, 2024.
Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar who also holds the portfolio of Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs presented the Annual Report 2023-24 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child. The chair also welcomed the former Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq in the visitors gallery who was the heading the commission on child rights
Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the Annual Report 2023 of the Election Commission of Pakistan before the House.
Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz demanded the chair to call for a debate on the Election Commission’s annual report. “We will debate and lay a corresponding instrument on the report,” he added.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Opposition has its concerns on the elections and it used to be all over the world. “There is no court left across the country where the opposition has not filed its petitions on 2024 elections and the matter is subjudice,” he said.
He alleged that the Opposition desired all good outcomes and would reject anything which was bitter or unacceptable to them.
Presiding Officer of the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the report was comprehensive and elaborate whereas the opposition must take its time to read and deliberate. However the Chair will take the sense of the House in this regard next week to hold debate on the report, he added.
Recent Stories
No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan
Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup
Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence
Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan
X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature
Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity
PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match
PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FCE to hold Golden Jubilee convocation on Sep 541 seconds ago
-
DC holds Khuli Kutchery to address educational issues in Kolai Pallas49 seconds ago
-
Admin active to handle rain situation: Sharjeel11 minutes ago
-
National Lobbying Delegation for Minority congratulates member over selection in NSCW31 minutes ago
-
Less rainfall in post monsoon season to cause early onset of fog, smog: DG PMD41 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest over empty row of ministers in Senate session50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown in ICT: 340 vehicles fined for token tax evasion51 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab burglary and bike theft gang: 11bikes and cash seized51 minutes ago
-
Five-day Asia-Pacific Advanced Network meeting concludes in Islamabad51 minutes ago
-
Search operation continued to overcome crimes1 hour ago
-
Rehmani pays glowing tribute to struggle of Syed Ali Gilani1 hour ago
-
CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ in Civil Lines, women police stations1 hour ago