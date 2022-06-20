Five reports of standing committees laid in Senate

The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday witnessed presentation of four reports of Standing Committee on Law and Justice and a report of Standing Committee on States and Frontier Region

Chairman Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Senator, Hillal ur Rehman presented a special report of the Committee regarding corruption and embezzlement in the funds of SAP-SDGs program Development Schemes executed by the Pak PWD in Tribal District Mohmand and Tribal District Bajaur for Financial Year 2021-2022.

Senator Hillal ur Rehman said that it was a big financial scam and the cheques and other supporting documents had been attached in the report as evidence.

On behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice, a member of the committee Senator Shibli Faraz presented report of the committee on four legislative proposals which sought amendments in the Articles 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 89, 126, 159, 160, 162 and 166 of the Constitution. All these four bills were moved by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.