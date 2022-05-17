Five reports of standing committees, ten periodical reports presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed presentation of five reports of various standing committees and ten periodical reports.

The five reports of standing committees were on legislative proposals which were referred to them for deliberations.

These legislative proposals included the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill, 2021; the Iqbal academy Pakistan Bill, 2021; the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Public Private Partnership Authority.

Ten periodical reports of various standing committees were also presented in the House which were about their performance during the specific period.