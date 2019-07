Five Rescuers rewarded in Faisalabad

S many as five personnel of Rescue 1122 service in Faisalabad were awarded one month additional salary for showing meritorious performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : As many as five personnel of Rescue 1122 service in Faisalabad were awarded one month additional salary for showing meritorious performance.

DO Emergencies Engr Ihtisham Wahla gave one month salary to rescuers including Shahid Naeem, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Usman Anwar, Muhammad Rizwan and Nasir Javed Sial.

Wahla said that encouragement of staff over good performance would continue in future as well.