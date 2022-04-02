Five residential houses gutted in Sopore blaze

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :At least five residential houses were gutted in a blaze in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Friday evening in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An official told the media that the fire broke out from a residential house in Jamia Qadeem locality of the town and later engulfed the nearby residential structures as well, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Following the incident, the fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, five houses were damaged in the massive blaze," he said.

The official said that the properties worth lakhs of rupees were completely gutted in the blaze.

"The cause of the fire was said to be due to leakage in the gas cylinder while there were no reports of any loss of life or injury during the incident," he added.

On the other hand, a woman was killed and her daughter injured in an accident between scooty and oil tanker at Khudwani bypass in Kulgam district on Friday.