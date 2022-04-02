UrduPoint.com

Five Residential Houses Gutted In Sopore Blaze

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Five residential houses gutted in Sopore blaze

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :At least five residential houses were gutted in a blaze in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Friday evening in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An official told the media that the fire broke out from a residential house in Jamia Qadeem locality of the town and later engulfed the nearby residential structures as well, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Following the incident, the fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, five houses were damaged in the massive blaze," he said.

The official said that the properties worth lakhs of rupees were completely gutted in the blaze.

"The cause of the fire was said to be due to leakage in the gas cylinder while there were no reports of any loss of life or injury during the incident," he added.

On the other hand, a woman was killed and her daughter injured in an accident between scooty and oil tanker at Khudwani bypass in Kulgam district on Friday.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Fire Oil Sopore Jammu Women Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd April 2022

2 hours ago
 In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

10 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.