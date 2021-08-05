UrduPoint.com

Five Restaurants Fined For SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Five restaurants fined for SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The officials of district administration team on Thursday inspected different places of the city and fined on five big restaurants for coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) violation.

According to official from Deputy Commission office a total of Rs. 142,000 fine was imposed on Shah Jahan Grill, Chaey Khana, RFC restaurant, Master Baryani and Baini Tours's management of the eateries on the spot.

Official said these eateries were warned n number of times to enforce SOPs into their premises but they turned deaf ear.

