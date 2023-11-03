Five retailers blocked for illegal deductions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) tehsil Noor Purr Thal blocked five retailers over corruption.

Saleem Ahmed, Assistant Director BISP and Incharge Tehsil Office told APP that after receiving countless complaints against BISP retailers regarding BISP sum deductions,he conducted raids and found five retailers guilty and blocked them.

The retailers were --Abdullah Mobiles, Asif Traders, Akkasha Mobiles, Shahzaib Mobiles and Imran Mobiles &telecom.

Saleem Ahmed said that these retailers were illegal deducting money from the beneficiaries for a long time.