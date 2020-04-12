Five road schemes to be completed with Rs.70 mln in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Under the Prime Minister's Sustainable Development Programme, the five uplift schemes for improvement of carpet roads and construction of streets in the different localities of the city would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 70 million under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

This was informed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to review the pace of implementation of development programs. Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chathha and other officers were present in the meeting.

It was informed that the departmental work had been started to implement the uplift schemes. According to the details, funds of Rs.17.892 million had been earmarked for the carpet improvement of road from KFC Chowk to Hameed Chowk People's Colony while the funds of Rs.14.783 million would be spent for the carpet construction of road from Yasrab Colony to Pilot Park.

Moreover, the carpet road of Shahzad colony, Karim Town, Alfiaz colony and Fatehabad would be improved at a cost of Rs.13.607 million and funds of Rs.

11.901 million had been allocated for the rehabilitation of carpet road of Chaman Zaar Colony, Awami Chowk, Barkat Pura across Rahman Garden.

It was informed that funds of Rs.11.817 million would be spent on the PCC construction of streets at Bhatti Town, Rabbani Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Yaseen Abad, Maqsood Abad, Muhammad Nagar and Rehman Pura.

The meeting was informed that the tenders had been invited to undertake these development schemes which would be completed within four months after issuance of work orders.

Director General FDA while reviewing the details of uplift schemes under Prime Minister's sustainable development programme, directed the Engineering Section that transparency in use of funds and durable construction of roads should be ensured all cost.

FDA DG said that FDA would play due role for boosting the construction sector in order to generate maximum economic activities be creating ample jobs opportunities.

He said that the work on running development projects should be continued safely in the wake of coronavirus threat and necessary precautionary measures be taken against the spread chances of coronavirus including use of sanitizer, face mask and gloves by work force engaged for development schemes.