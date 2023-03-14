UrduPoint.com

Five Robbers Arrested

Published March 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Khadian police arrested five robbers including two wounded after police encounter here on Tuesday.

Police said that a citizen,Maratab reported on police help line number-15 that four robbers snatched cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from him and fled.

The team on information set up a picket near Peyal road while the bandits after seeing police opened fire.The team retaliated and during the gunfight,two dacoits suffered injuries and fell on the ground,whereas other accomplices managed to escape.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the looted motorbike from him.

The robbers were identified as --Usman and Akram r/o Okara and were involved in more 15 heinous crimes.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other absconders,said police.

Meanwhile, B-division police raiding team arrested three outlaws of Sajjad aka Punjabi dacoit gang and recovered cash Rs 150,000 ,weapons, and motorcycle from them.

Further investigation was underway.

