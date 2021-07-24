Five robbers arrested, 5 bikes recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested five alleged robbers and recovered five stolen motorcycles from them.

During a crackdown on criminals, Sahiwal police conducted a raid and arrested five men identified as Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Imtiaz, Shahzad Ahmed, Ghulam Dastagir and Ghulam Abbas and recovered bikes and Rs 560,000 in cash from them.

A case has been registered against the criminals.