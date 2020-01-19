UrduPoint.com
Five Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Five robbers arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Dera Police busted five member gang of robbers recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession, said a police here on Sunday.

According to police department during ongoing drive against anti-social elements five members of inter-province gang of robbers wanted by law enforcement agencies in robberies' cases have been arrested.

The alleged robbers had been impersonating themselves as officials of sensitive agencies.

The spokesman said that during checking of a flying-coach bearing No. 4325 police held five persons, identified as Faisal, Fayazullah, Nooruiddin, Sardar and Noor Muhammad residents of Noshehra.

The arrested persons were wanted by police in robbery incidents. Police also captured 13 pistols and 20 rounds from their possession.

