Five robbers arrested, cash,weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five dacoits and recovered items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said D-Type colony police, in a raid, arrested Afzal, Babar Ali and Abdul Jabbar.

Police also recovered cash, cell phones, three motorcycles and three pistols.

Meanwhile, Madina Town police raided at Chak No 208-RB and held Sahal Maseihand Ihsan Maqsood besides recovering two motorbikes, two pistols and other valuables.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.